Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.82.

Several research firms recently commented on SMMNY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €58.00 ($63.74) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

