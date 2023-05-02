SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Raised to $28.00 at Truist Financial

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE Trading Up 9.9 %

SIBN traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 521,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,485. The stock has a market cap of $872.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 57.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $90,326.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $90,326.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $226,244.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,159.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,895 shares of company stock worth $1,325,706. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in SI-BONE by 1,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 632,071 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SI-BONE by 50.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,391 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,849,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SI-BONE by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after purchasing an additional 266,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in SI-BONE by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,200,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.