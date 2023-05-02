Short Interest in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Declines By 13.8%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJSGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the March 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

DXJS stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $41.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

