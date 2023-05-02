Short Interest in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declines By 13.5%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the second quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the third quarter worth $115,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the second quarter worth $131,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of JRI stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 62,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,315. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $14.64.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

