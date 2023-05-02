Short Interest in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Declines By 5.3%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 53,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,112,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,901 shares of company stock worth $25,096,177 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $225.77 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $390.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

