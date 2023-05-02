Short Interest in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Increases By 9.2%

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molecular Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners in the third quarter worth about $105,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Partners by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Partners Stock Up 2.6 %

Molecular Partners stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.67. 942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

