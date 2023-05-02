Short Interest in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Declines By 14.3%

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 11,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MetLife Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE MET opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.64. MetLife has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

