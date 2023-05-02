Short Interest in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Decreases By 5.8%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,080,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 44,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 14,413.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 246,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,088 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at $341,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the period. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at $1,670,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

About Marathon Digital

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.22. 15,881,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,183,270. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $18.88.

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.