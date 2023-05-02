Short Interest in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY) Rises By 13.3%

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition by 27.8% in the third quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 414,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the third quarter worth $381,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth $794,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $469,000. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,606. Liberty Resources Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

