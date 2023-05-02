Short Interest in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Decreases By 5.4%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 787,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kopin by 425.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72,168 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 36.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,945,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after buying an additional 161,479 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $113.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.47.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The business had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kopin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

