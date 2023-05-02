Short Interest in Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Decreases By 6.4%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,900 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 2,627,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,076.1 days.
Shares of IVSBF stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. Investor AB has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70.
Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Investor AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
Investor AB is an investment company, which engages in long-term investment perspective. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries, and Investments in EQT. The Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.
