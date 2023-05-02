Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Expands By 10.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,519,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 82,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,608 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,135. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

