Short Interest in InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Drops By 16.4%

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 64,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of InterCure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in InterCure by 9,567.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in InterCure by 756.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in InterCure by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in InterCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in InterCure by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Get InterCure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of InterCure from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

InterCure Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCR traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $2.23. 8,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,129. InterCure has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.18.

InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.26 million during the quarter. InterCure had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

InterCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterCure Ltd. engages in the business of medical cannabis and biomedicine. It operates through the Investments in Biomed Portfolio Companies and Investments in Medical Cannabis Companies segments. The company was founded by Benjamin Gavish and Erez Gavish on November 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.