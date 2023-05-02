Short Interest in IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Drops By 6.5%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,798,500 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 4,063,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Stock Performance
Shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.17. The company has a market cap of $192.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile
