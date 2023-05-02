Short Interest in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Declines By 16.0%

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hywin Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of HYW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,660. Hywin has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04.

Get Hywin alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hywin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Hywin by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hywin by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hywin by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. The company distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hywin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hywin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.