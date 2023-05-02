Short Interest in Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Drops By 8.2%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,436,500 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 5,919,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 310.7 days.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81. Hydro One has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hydro One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment is involved in the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment prrovides delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

