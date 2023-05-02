Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Grows By 11.9%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,707,400 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the March 31st total of 1,526,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,074.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.86) to GBX 1,950 ($24.36) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($20.61) to GBX 1,700 ($21.24) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($24.36) to GBX 2,100 ($26.24) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($21.24) to GBX 1,850 ($23.11) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,880.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HKMPF remained flat at $23.17 on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

Featured Articles

