Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Increases By 14.8%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 131.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAF traded up $7.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,165.48. The stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 159. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,978.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,730.65. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $982.88 and a 1-year high of $2,235.40.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

