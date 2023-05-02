Short Interest in HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Decreases By 12.3%

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,744,300 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 4,270,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18,721.5 days.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of HLFFF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLFFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised HelloFresh from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut HelloFresh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €32.00 ($35.16) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of food solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA and International. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Jessica Nilsson Schultz, Thomas W.

