Short Interest in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Increases By 7.0%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 7,470,000 shares. Approximately 24.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 902,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

HRMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $32.76. 880,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,240. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 41.44% and a return on equity of 59.57%. The business had revenue of $128.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

