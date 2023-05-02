Short Interest in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Increases By 11.8%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harbor Custom Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harbor Custom Development stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Harbor Custom Development as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Custom Development Price Performance

Shares of HCDI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,851. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Harbor Custom Development has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.53.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

