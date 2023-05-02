Short Interest in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Rises By 13.0%

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 72,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of GCBC stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.02. 35,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,057. The company has a market capitalization of $323.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63. Greene County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $39.90.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

In other news, Director Tejraj S. Hada acquired 1,132 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $27,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 1,440 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $41,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,645.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 1,132 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $27,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,540 shares in the company, valued at $84,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

Further Reading

