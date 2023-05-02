Short Interest in Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Rises By 12.5%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Golden Agri-Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GARPY remained flat at $20.22 on Tuesday. Golden Agri-Resources has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98.
Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Agri-Resources (GARPY)
- High-Yield Pfizer Falls Off The COVID Cliff, And Survives
- This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
- Loews Is The Insurance Company That Diversified Correctly
- Why China’s BYD May Be About To Overtake Tesla In The EV Market
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Agri-Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Agri-Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.