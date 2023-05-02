Short Interest in Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Rises By 12.5%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Golden Agri-Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GARPY remained flat at $20.22 on Tuesday. Golden Agri-Resources has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98.

Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees. It operates through the Plantations and Palm Oil Mills, and Palm, Laurics, and Others segments. The Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment includes products from upstream business.

