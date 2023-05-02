Short Interest in GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Decreases By 8.7%

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,700 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 579,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,321.8 days.
GMO Payment Gateway Price Performance
GMYTF remained flat at C$89.04 on Monday. GMO Payment Gateway has a 52-week low of C$89.04 and a 52-week high of C$94.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$91.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$83.29.
GMO Payment Gateway Company Profile
