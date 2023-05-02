Short Interest in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Rises By 13.1%

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 5,110,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

Globus Medical Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $56.91. 1,024,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,896. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average of $65.39.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.