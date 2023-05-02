Short Interest in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Declines By 10.2%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,840,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 34,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,774,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,407.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Globalstar news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $418,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares in the company, valued at $13,407,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,774,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,407.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,469,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,277,000 after buying an additional 387,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Globalstar by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,966,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,907,000 after acquiring an additional 318,269 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in Globalstar by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 18,766,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,839,000 after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Globalstar by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,377,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after purchasing an additional 145,816 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,318,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 395,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Globalstar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.
