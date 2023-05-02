Short Interest in Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Decreases By 19.5%

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,843,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 6,018,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,107.5 days.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GBNXF remained flat at $16.91 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.07. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gibson Energy Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBNXF. TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gibson Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.

