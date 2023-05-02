Short Interest in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Decreases By 8.7%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,420,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 24,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Geron

In other news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,698.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,165,698.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,231,385 shares of company stock worth $3,751,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter worth $35,000. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Price Performance

GERN traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.56. 3,892,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,364,065. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 23,808.89% and a negative return on equity of 132.71%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

