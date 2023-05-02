Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Declines By 18.6%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Down 1.3 %

Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.94. 22,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,063. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Articles

