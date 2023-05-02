Short Interest in Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Declines By 11.8%

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:GLFH remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,072. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Galenfeha has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Galenfeha, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, regulatory, and business consulting services. It also generates revenues and earning through government contracts. The company was founded by James W. Ketner on March 14, 2013 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

