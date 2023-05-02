Short Interest in Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Declines By 11.8%

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Galenfeha Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GLFH remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,072. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Galenfeha has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
Galenfeha Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galenfeha (GLFH)
- This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
- Loews Is The Insurance Company That Diversified Correctly
- Why China’s BYD May Be About To Overtake Tesla In The EV Market
- CF Industries Stock Will Help Investors Harvest Profits
Receive News & Ratings for Galenfeha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galenfeha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.