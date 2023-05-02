Short Interest in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Increases By 17.5%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.56.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of FTCI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,055. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $293.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.69. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $6.14.

Insider Transactions at FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 80.94% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 70,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,383,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,381,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 70,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,383,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,381,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 89,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $202,419.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 464,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,919.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 357,718 shares of company stock worth $1,012,846 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 267,307 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $6,314,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 180,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 101,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.