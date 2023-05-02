Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Drops By 13.9%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAIN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.59. 3,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,876. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $26.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

