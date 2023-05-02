Short Interest in Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Grows By 7.0%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 574,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,140.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fluidra in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Fluidra alerts:

Fluidra Price Performance

Shares of FLUIF remained flat at $16.36 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 275. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. Fluidra has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $26.17.

About Fluidra

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.