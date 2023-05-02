Short Interest in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Grows By 13.8%

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the March 31st total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of research firms recently commented on INBK. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.
In related news, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,711. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Ann C. Dee bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,711. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann C. Dee bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $27,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,175.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,410 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ INBK traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $112.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.47.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.92%.
First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.
