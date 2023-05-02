Short Interest in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Grows By 13.8%

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the March 31st total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on INBK. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Internet Bancorp

In related news, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,711. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Ann C. Dee bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,711. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann C. Dee bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $27,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,175.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,410 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 41.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 127,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 37,427 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 64,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INBK traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $112.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.47.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

