Short Interest in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Drops By 17.1%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ferroglobe Stock Up 1.2 %

GSM stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.09. 442,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,572. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $766.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.22.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $448.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.60 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 89.08% and a net margin of 17.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 50.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 143,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

