Short Interest in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Drops By 17.1%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Ferroglobe Stock Up 1.2 %
GSM stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.09. 442,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,572. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $766.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.22.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $448.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.60 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 89.08% and a net margin of 17.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
