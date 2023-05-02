Short Interest in Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Declines By 15.4%

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,243.0 days.

FURCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Faurecia S.E. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €25.00 ($27.47) to €27.00 ($29.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Faurecia S.E. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

FURCF traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12. Faurecia S.E. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility and Clarion Electronics. The Seating segment designs and manufactures complete vehicle seats, seating frames and adjustment mechanisms.

