Short Interest in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Expands By 16.4%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 174,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Ally to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Digital Ally in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Digital Ally Price Performance
Shares of Digital Ally stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,384. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $9.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.87. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $24.40.
About Digital Ally
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
