Short Interest in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Expands By 16.4%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 174,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Ally to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Digital Ally in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Digital Ally Price Performance

Shares of Digital Ally stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,384. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $9.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.87. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

