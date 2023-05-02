Short Interest in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Expands By 11.5%

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the March 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Delta Apparel Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DLA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. 27,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Delta Apparel will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the third quarter worth approximately $945,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 33.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 43,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 49.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

