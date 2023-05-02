Short Interest in Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Drops By 8.7%

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,986,800 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 6,553,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,967.0 days.
Country Garden Services Stock Performance
CTRGF remained flat at C$1.73 on Tuesday. Country Garden Services has a 12-month low of C$1.32 and a 12-month high of C$4.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.00.
Country Garden Services Company Profile
