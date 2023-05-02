Short Interest in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Decreases By 8.9%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,260,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 16,760,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $149,922.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 15,065 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $149,922.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,690,484 shares of company stock worth $44,033,743. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 311.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Confluent Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. 3,630,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.96. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $34.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.