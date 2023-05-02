Short Interest in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Decreases By 8.9%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,260,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 16,760,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $149,922.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 15,065 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $149,922.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,690,484 shares of company stock worth $44,033,743. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 311.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. 3,630,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.96. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $34.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
