Short Interest in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Rises By 10.8%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,390,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 11,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insider Transactions at CommScope

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of CommScope by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 628,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Price Performance

NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.74. 3,194,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,467. CommScope has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $994.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.74, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. CommScope’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading

