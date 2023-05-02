Short Interest in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Decreases By 8.6%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 596,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 28,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $276,000.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 4.2 %

About Cogent Biosciences

Shares of COGT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 795,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,563. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $762.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.71. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.