Short Interest in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Drops By 9.5%

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,300 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 564,900 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 285,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Checkpoint Therapeutics

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $25,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,764.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,548 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $25,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,764.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $27,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,951 shares of company stock worth $144,140. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CKPT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 34.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the period.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CKPT stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. 123,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,768. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.45. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $14.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CKPT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $96.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $76.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

