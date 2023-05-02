Short Interest in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Drops By 14.9%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,600 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 650,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.64 million, a P/E ratio of 206.24 and a beta of 1.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Chatham Lodging Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 560.11%.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 611,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,682.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 28,075 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 48.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 291,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 95,565 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 179.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 177,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 113,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,089 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

