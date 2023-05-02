Short Interest in CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Drops By 11.1%

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,200 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 950,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.3 days.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 2.5 %
OTCMKTS CESDF traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.92. 8,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,246. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.48.
CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0145 per share. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
