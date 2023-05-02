Short Interest in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Rises By 16.9%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Cars.com news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $321,767.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,828 shares in the company, valued at $763,075.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 5,500 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $92,235.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,042.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $321,767.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,828 shares in the company, valued at $763,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,760 shares of company stock worth $2,404,092. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cars.com by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cars.com by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Cars.com by 597.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.75. 276,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

