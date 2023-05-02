Short Interest in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Expands By 12.0%

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other Cadiz news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema acquired 3,675,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $14,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,513,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,773,625.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDZI. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

CDZI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,274. The company has a market cap of $265.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Cadiz has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $5.23.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cadiz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

