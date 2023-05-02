Short Interest in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Expands By 12.0%

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Insider Activity at Cadiz
In other Cadiz news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema acquired 3,675,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $14,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,513,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,773,625.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadiz
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDZI. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.
Cadiz Trading Down 0.3 %
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cadiz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Cadiz
Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cadiz (CDZI)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.