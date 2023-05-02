Short Interest in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rises By 16.8%

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOOO. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $75.87. The stock had a trading volume of 31,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,180. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.26. BRP has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.73.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 779.10%. Research analysts forecast that BRP will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of BRP by 3.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BRP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

