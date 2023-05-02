Short Interest in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Drops By 9.4%

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,500 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 659,500 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 264,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on BWEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Broadwind from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Broadwind from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

BWEN traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. 97,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,414. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadwind will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Broadwind by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

