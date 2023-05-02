Short Interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Grows By 12.8%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of BCTXW stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. 7,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,042. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 318,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,306 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

